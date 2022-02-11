Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 3,983 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Performance Food Group by 241.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.