Insider Selling: Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $31.79 on Friday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $478.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after buying an additional 460,194 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

