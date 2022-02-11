Insider Selling: The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Director Sells 1,652 Shares of Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALL opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

