Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.91 million.Intapp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of INTA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,586. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Intapp by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

