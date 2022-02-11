Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.91 million.Intapp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.
Shares of INTA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,586. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Intapp by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.
