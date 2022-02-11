IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($9.06) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.25) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.65) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 475.40 ($6.43) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 531.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 547.48. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.26). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,724.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,803 shares of company stock worth $2,005,897.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

