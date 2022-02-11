Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,504,504. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

