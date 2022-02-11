Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.09 and last traded at $100.33. Approximately 6,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,109,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

