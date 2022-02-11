International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.03) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.80).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 178.30 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159.56.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.