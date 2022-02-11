International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.1% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $48,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $495,977,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.34.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.39 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average is $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

