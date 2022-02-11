International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

IPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

LON IPF opened at GBX 123.80 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £274.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.41. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 77.30 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.