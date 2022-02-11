Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.98

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 63557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $233,402,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

