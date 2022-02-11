Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISP. UBS Group set a €3.10 ($3.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.45) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.10) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.33) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.95 ($3.39).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

