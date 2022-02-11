Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475,670 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies comprises 0.4% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $85,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

