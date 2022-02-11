Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $663.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $663.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

INTU traded down $21.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.81. 1,250,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.79. The company has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

