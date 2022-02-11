Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.22% of Intuit worth $318,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $552.83. 5,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $593.96 and a 200-day moving average of $582.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

