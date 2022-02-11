Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.22

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as low as $18.07. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 72,576 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill acquired 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $81,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

