Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178.50 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.49). 109,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 218,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.50).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £310.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 3,000 shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £5,550 ($7,505.07).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

