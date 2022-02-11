Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the January 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. 99,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,305. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

