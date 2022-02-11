Invesco Ltd. Acquires 194,409 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,553,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $353,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 711,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,778,000 after purchasing an additional 168,410 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 337.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Shares of RY opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $105.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

