Invesco Ltd. Acquires 8,613 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $313,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $233.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $198.24 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.93.

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,412 shares of company stock worth $21,888,238 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

