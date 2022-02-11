Invesco Ltd. Buys 4,788,911 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $305,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

