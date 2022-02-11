Invesco Ltd. Has $370.10 Million Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Overstock.com worth $370,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after buying an additional 233,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after buying an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,443,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,675,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $112.30.
In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.