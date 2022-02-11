Invesco Ltd. Has $370.10 Million Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Overstock.com worth $370,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after buying an additional 233,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after buying an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,443,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,675,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $112.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

