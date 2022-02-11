Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $324,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,927,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,472,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.