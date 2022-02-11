Invesco Ltd. Sells 270,718 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,268,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,718 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $339,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $132.00 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

