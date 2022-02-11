Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Stock Position Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWCO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWCO opened at $35.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

