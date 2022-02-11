Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 106,985 shares.The stock last traded at $53.53 and had previously closed at $52.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

