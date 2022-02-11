Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.29. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 132,694 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares during the period. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

