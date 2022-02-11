Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.29. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 132,694 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.