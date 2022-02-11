Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ISTR opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.63. Investar has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

