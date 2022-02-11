Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 2.26. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
