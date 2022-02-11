Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 2.26. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

