Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,505 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 455% compared to the typical daily volume of 812 put options.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

