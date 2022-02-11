Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average volume of 1,327 call options.

Shares of FRSH opened at $22.46 on Friday. Freshworks has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.