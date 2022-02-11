Investors Purchase Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.
NASDAQ MRVI opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.49.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
