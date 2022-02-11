Investors Purchase Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 831,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 374,687 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 517,893 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.