Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $44,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 136,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.