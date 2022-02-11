IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $474,400.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $474,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $50.39 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $621.91 million, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in IRadimed by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRMD. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

