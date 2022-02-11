iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 135.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.24. The company had a trading volume of 166,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,819. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $176.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

