iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price dropped by analysts at Northland Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

IRBT stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $137.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

