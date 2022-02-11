iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,717. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

