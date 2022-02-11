iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,937,000 after buying an additional 350,006 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $84.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

