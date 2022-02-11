iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,022,000 after buying an additional 2,483,007 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,860,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after buying an additional 1,516,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

