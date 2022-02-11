iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.64% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $815,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $101.13 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

