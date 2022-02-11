iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 132,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,763,581 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $18.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

