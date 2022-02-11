iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.92

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.92 and last traded at $85.71, with a volume of 24456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,307,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,601,000.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

