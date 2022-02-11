iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,403,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

