iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Position Increased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2,670.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 76,849 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 571.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73.

