iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $539,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

