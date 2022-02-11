iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Raised by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 228.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 716,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after buying an additional 96,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.75 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

