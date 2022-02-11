iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,157 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

