Islet Management LP Acquires Shares of 704,300 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 704,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. B. Riley reduced their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

