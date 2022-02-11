Islet Management LP Makes New $14.52 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average is $161.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

