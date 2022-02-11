Islet Management LP Makes New $17.02 Million Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 458,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,018,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of FIGS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 277,922 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 in the last three months.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

